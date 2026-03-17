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Today is primary election day in Illinois | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 17, 2026 at 6:30 AM CDT
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  • Not all primary races are competitive, but each party ballot has a few that feature more than one candidate
  • Governor Pritzker is calling for a new plan to increase higher education attainment in Illinois
  • A federal judge has granted the prosecutors' motion to dismiss charges against two of the "Broadview Six"
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is co-leading a coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • Is this month's weather in Illinois unusual?
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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