Today is primary election day in Illinois | First Listen
- Not all primary races are competitive, but each party ballot has a few that feature more than one candidate
- Governor Pritzker is calling for a new plan to increase higher education attainment in Illinois
- A federal judge has granted the prosecutors' motion to dismiss charges against two of the "Broadview Six"
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is co-leading a coalition of attorneys general in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Is this month's weather in Illinois unusual?