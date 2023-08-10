Springfield IL

-
Wednesday's rain led to flash flooding in the area.
-
The team's new name pays homage to both Abraham Lincoln and the city's signature dish.
-
Survey says... people are more confident in Sangamon County leaders than the nation's at large | Community VoicesThe 2021 Sangamon County Citizen Survey is discussed with Molly Lamb and AJ Simmons of UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership who conducted the survey in partnership with the United Way of Central Illinois and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.
-
Springfield is a step closer to shifting rail traffic from Third Street to the Tenth Street corridor.
-
SangamonCEO is a program opening area businesses to high school students to help them learn entrepreneurship. The program has some students reconsidering whether they want to head to bigger cities.
-
This year's attendance fell just below 2019 numbers. The first weekend actually beat the numbers of two years ago by over 15,000 people.
-
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright discusses a career path in Public Interest Law
-
The number of students taking classes through the University of Illinois Springfield has declined by just over 200 from last year. That continues a trend that has seen enrollment drop from a 2014 high of 5,431 to 3,944 in the current fall semester. In the fall of 2020, enrollment stood at 4,146.
-
The City of Springfield will soon fill an upcoming vacancy on the council.
-
Visitors to the Illinois State Fair, which starts August 12, will be required to follow certain mitigations amid rising cases of the coronavirus disease.
-
Democrats in the Illinois House on Saturday narrowly advanced a measure aimed at reducing the state’s massive backlog of applications for Firearm Owner…
-
After denying public records requests to release the recording of a 911 call and dash camera footage of a police shooting in March, the Village of Chatham…