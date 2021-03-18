The BA.2 strain now accounts for more than half of all coronavirus infections nationwide, the CDC estimates. Although it's fueling a surge in Europe, the variant doesn't appear to make people sicker.
Poland launches the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources while Germany issues the first of three warning levels over supply.
From science teacher to veterinarian, Dr. Bret Peterson shares how he switched to treating pets | Community Voices
Dr. Peterson is the owner and a veterinarian at Laketown Animal Hospital. He spoke to Community Voices about changing careers as a teacher into the veterinarian profession. He also gave tips for how to best take care of your dog or cat and shared several of the services Laketown Animal Hospital provides.
Breaking a decades-long tradition in shared sacrifice, the continued deepening of partisan animosity in the state legislature left Democrats voting by themselves Wednesday night on a plan to begin paying back the $4.5 billion of federal debt Illinois accrued over the last two years as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the state’s unemployment system to the brink.
As access to abortion in clinics becomes limited across much of the country, many patients are turning to abortion pills. And conservative state lawmakers are taking notice.
A roundup of key developments and the latest in-depth coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Berklee College of Music is celebrating CODA's wins for best picture, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. Students and alumni worked on the film, along with other award-winning films.
In a court filing, the agency says that ads claimed TurboTax was "Free Guaranteed," but many people end up paying for the software to file their taxes. Intuit disputed the allegation.
Calls Trump made to Republican lawmakers during the insurrection have been revealed publicly, underscoring questions about why no activity was recorded during the most crucial hours of that day.
Medical historian Ira Rutkow points to physical evidence that suggests Stone Age people conducted — and survived — brain surgery. His new book is Empire of the Scalpel.
The city, an island of relative safety surrounded by fighting, has become a hub for humanitarian aid and for people fleeing the war in the Donbas and other parts of Ukraine.
Scottish author Douglas Stuart won the Booker Prize for his debut novel, Shuggie Bain, in 2020. His latest work is a suspense story wrapped around a novel of acute psychological observation.
"We don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," the father of Venus and Serena Williams told NBC News. Smith won an Oscar for portraying Williams in the movie King Richard.
Will Smith smacked Chris Rock over an insensitive joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair. Many in Black hair care saw it as an unfortunate but important moment.
Home prices rose nearly 20% last year, in large part because the U.S. is several million homes short of demand. Builders say the pandemic is partly to blame, but the problem goes deeper than that.
Analysis & commentary on the events that made news this past week in Illinois state government & politics.
Reporting from in and around Illinois.
Reporting and analysis taking you beyond the daily news and providing a deeper understanding of our state.
21st century conversation for the 21st state.
