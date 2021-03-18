Despite $350M funding increases, overall ‘adequacy gap’ grows for 3rd straight year
TRENDING STORIES
A new generation of small nuclear reactors is poised to come online in the next few years. Public opinion remains split.
COMMUNITY VOICES - WEEKDAYS AT NOON & 10 PM, SATURDAYS CV-X AT 5 PM
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives is now located at 2501 Wabash Avenue, White Oaks Mall.
Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history
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Vollering, who first won the competition in 2023, finished the stage more than a minute ahead of Spaniard Paula Blasi Cairol and 2024 champion Polish rider Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney.
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Netanyahu's comments come just over a week after President Trump said his Board of Peace had reached a "historic" agreement with Hamas to give up its weapons.
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President Trump is confronting a question that has haunted presidents throughout history: how a war - that has gone on longer than predicted - can reshape a presidency.
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The number of abortions is up in the United States. Is it because fewer people are using birth control pills?
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A new gallery show in London features the paintings of Marc Padeu, playing with themes from Renaissance art and bringing them to his homeland of Cameroon.
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Meanwhile, Iran has made new demands about the restart of negotiations and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Pentagon is pressing the U.S. defense industry to accelerate production of weapons.
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It will be visible in parts of the U.S. on Wednesday.
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Matt Rutherford is sailing 10,000 nautical miles, through ice floes and gales, to try and accomplish a world first. He spoke with NPR from the cabin of his boat.
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Oleksiy Yukov spent two decades recovering the bodies of soldiers — including many Russians. He was killed during a recovery mission after stepping on a landmine.
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K-pop conquered the world — now Chile's young creatives are remixing the movement and making it their own.
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Committee to consult federal prosecutor before taking more steps
THE X FROM NPR ILLINOIS (91.9 HD3 and streaming)
Even as the band has changed and reinvented itself, the Grateful Dead's fanbase has proven to be uniquely and consistently renewable — a cosmic inheritance passed down from one generation to the next, welcoming younger Deadheads with open arms.
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