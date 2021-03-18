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Illinois Supt. of Education Dr. Tony Sanders speaks at the Governor’s Mansion in Springfield in March 2026.
(Capitol News Illinois photo by Jenna Schweikert) 
Education Desk
School funding stretched thin as costs rise, corporate revenue source shrinks
Peter Hancock
Despite $350M funding increases, overall ‘adequacy gap’ grows for 3rd straight year
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois
Government & Politics
State Week: Speaker Welch responds
Sean Crawford, Charles N. Wheeler III, Rick Pearson
SCSO
Sangamon County IL
Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office investigating Auburn property as search continues for Brenda Bottoms
Sean Crawford
Officer Caleb Patrick
SMH
Springfield IL
Springfield Memorial Hospital officer honored for life-saving action
WPBL players greet the media.
Ben Singson/NPR Illinois
Illinois
Statewide: A league of their own
Sean Crawford
TRENDING STORIES
Arco, Idaho is among the small towns near Idaho National Laboratory with a decades-long nuclear energy legacy.
Hanna Merzbach
The view from the proving grounds for next-generation nuclear reactors, Atomic City, Idaho
Hanna Merzbach
A new generation of small nuclear reactors is poised to come online in the next few years. Public opinion remains split.
Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy).
Ollie Upton
/
HBO
'House of the Dragon,' Season 3 finale: The rumble at Tumbleton
Glen Weldon
This undated photo provided by the U.S. Forest Service on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, shows the Widemouth 2 wildfire burning near Richfield, Utah.
U.S. Forest Service/Fishlake National Forest
/
AP
Crews battle wildfires in western U.S. and Canada
Chandelis Duster
NPR IL Daily 728x90 gray.png
COMMUNITY VOICES - WEEKDAYS AT NOON & 10 PM, SATURDAYS CV-X AT 5 PM
Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace (left) and Jeff C Williams from Community Voices, NPR Illinois (right)
Jeff C Williams
/
NPR Illinois
Arts & Life
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives
Jeff C. Williams
DO NOT THROW IT AWAY Adena Rivas from Creative Reuse Marketplace Upcycling a Great Resource for Creatives is now located at 2501 Wabash Avenue, White Oaks Mall.
Ashley Norstrom Photography ANP Studios From Houston to Start a business in Central Illinois. Her and family will be moving to Austin, Texas and speaks on how she built her business in Chatham, Illinois area.
Ashley Norstrom
/
ANP Studios
Arts & Life
Ashley Norstrom Photography ANP Studios From Houston to Start a business in Central Illinois
Jeff C. Williams
Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history
Soy City Stranglers
/
Billy Fury
Arts & Life
Decatur rock and roll kingpins Soy City Stranglers are back to play a hometown show and talk history
Jeff C. Williams
SOCIAL ACTION - THANKS FOR SHARING!
Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago, back, speaks during the first hearing of the House Special Investigating Committee into Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026.
(Capitol News Illinois photo by Peter Hancock)
Government & Politics
Illinois House begins investigation into indicted Rep. Carol Ammons
Ben Szalinski
Committee to consult federal prosecutor before taking more steps
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Springfield IL
UIS chosen to write historical content for 1908 Springfield race riot exhibit
Ben Singson/NPR Illinois
Springfield IL
Women’s baseball league celebrates past, future of sport on opening weekend
Ben Singson
Mail from State Farm insurance.
(Capitol News Illinois file photo)
Economy & Business
Pritzker signs bills allowing state to review insurance rate hikes
Peter Hancock
Cathy Schwartz
MICA
Springfield IL
Cathy Schwartz named recipient of inaugural kindness award
THE X FROM NPR ILLINOIS (91.9 HD3 and streaming)
"Love on Haight" is a store on Haight Street in San Francisco that carries a lot of Grateful Dead memorabilia and tie dye clothing as well as a large photo of Jerry Garcia.
Deanne Fitzmaurice for NPR
How Deadheads became rock and roll's greatest renewable resource
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
Even as the band has changed and reinvented itself, the Grateful Dead's fanbase has proven to be uniquely and consistently renewable — a cosmic inheritance passed down from one generation to the next, welcoming younger Deadheads with open arms.
Mike Love of The Beach Boys performs during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans.
Amy Harris/AP
/
Invision
Illinois
The Beach Boys postpone summer tour dates to allow singer Mike Love time to 'recharge'
Kevin Morby
Kevin Anderson
/
Courtesy of the artist
How Midwest doldrums became a gift for Kevin Morby
Raina Douris, Miguel Perez
To her fans, many of whom are young women, Gracie Abrams embodies the intensity and confusion of being a young person whose potential is unfolding, not always in positive ways.
Julie Grieve
How much should we care about a pop star's baggage?
Ann Powers
Glen Hansard, seen here performing in Washington, D.C. in 2016, led the Irish band The Frames and won an Oscar for the song "Falling Slowly" from the film Once.
AJ Wilhelm
/
For NPR
Glen Hansard, Irish songwriter and 'Once' star, dies at 56
Stephen Thompson, Isabella Gomez Sarmiento
MORE OF THE LATEST...
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First Listen
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The 21st Show
21st century conversation
for the 21st state.

Weekdays 11 AM , Encore 11 PM
Community Voices
Conversations with neighbors, artists, and area business people along with events you might have missed.

Weekdays Noon and 10 PM
CV-X Saturdays 5 PM
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Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.

Saturdays 9 AM, Sundays 3 PM
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State Week
Analysis & commentary on the events that made news this past week in Illinois state government & politics.

Fridays 12:30 PM, 7:30 PM
Saturdays 6:30 AM
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J-Corps
The citizen and student Journalism Corps or 'J-Corps' is a vision and project to identify and train people in communites throughout central Illinois to cover or increase coverage of under covered areas.
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J-Corps
Front Row Network
Locals talk entertainment for people who like pop culture.
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