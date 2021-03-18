© 2022 NPR Illinois
Lylliette Ramirez gets a COVID-19 test done by a healthcare worker in January in North Miami, Florida.
Joe Raedle
/
Getty Images
The more contagious BA.2 version of omicron is now the most common in the U.S.
Joe Hernandez
,
The BA.2 strain now accounts for more than half of all coronavirus infections nationwide, the CDC estimates. Although it's fueling a surge in Europe, the variant doesn't appear to make people sicker.
A woman holds a sign in honor of Emmett Till during a protest on June 13, 2020, in Chicago. Protests erupted across the U.S. after George Floyd was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020.
Natasha Moustache
/
Getty Images
Lynching is now a federal hate crime after a century of blocked efforts
Eric McDaniel
,
Springfield welcome sign
Maureen Foertsch McKinney
/
Equity & Justice
Former Springfield employee may seek damages over denial of gender dysphoria care
Maureen Foertsch McKinney
,
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is seen at the Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland, on Tuesday.
NurPhoto
/
NurPhoto via Getty Images
Poland to cut all Russian oil imports while Germany warns on gas supplies
The Associated Press
,
Poland launches the most radical plan among European nations to wean off Russian energy sources while Germany issues the first of three warning levels over supply.
Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick has long faced criticism for how he dealt with allegations of sexual discrimination and harassment at his company.
Drew Angerer
/
Getty Images
Judge approves Activision Blizzard $18 million settlement in sexual harassment suit
Andrew Limbong
,
A former Yale University administrator has pleaded guilty to a years-long scheme of stealing electronics ordered for the university and reselling the items. Here, a shuttle drives students around Yale's campus.
Yana Paskova
/
Getty Images
A former Yale employee admits she stole $40 million in electronics from the university
Jaclyn Diaz
,
IMG-8512.jpg
Community Voices
From science teacher to veterinarian, Dr. Bret Peterson shares how he switched to treating pets | Community Voices
Beatrice Bonner
,
Dr. Peterson is the owner and a veterinarian at Laketown Animal Hospital. He spoke to Community Voices about changing careers as a teacher into the veterinarian profession. He also gave tips for how to best take care of your dog or cat and shared several of the services Laketown Animal Hospital provides.
Dodd-Hulk.png
Joey Dodd
/
Community Voices
Illinois artist draws many of your superheroes and their toys | Community Voices
Randy Eccles
,
IMG_3609(1).JPG
Community Voices
Purdue professor emeritus still offers landscaping education at House + Garden | Community Voices
Vanessa Ferguson
,
empty-capitol.jpg
Brian Mackey/WUIS
/
Government & Politics
Dems chart path to borrow money for Ill.’s shaky unemployment system for third time in two decades
Hannah Meisel
,
Breaking a decades-long tradition in shared sacrifice, the continued deepening of partisan animosity in the state legislature left Democrats voting by themselves Wednesday night on a plan to begin paying back the $4.5 billion of federal debt Illinois accrued over the last two years as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the state’s unemployment system to the brink.
Madigan.jpg
Government & Politics
One year after exit from politics, former Ill. House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted
Hannah Meisel
,
Gooch.png
Truman State University
Education Desk
UIS names next chancellor
Builder Emerson Claus and his foreman Rene Landeverde at the site of an apartment they are building in a suburb of Boston.
Chris Arnold
/
NPR
There's never been such a severe shortage of homes in the U.S. Here's why
Chris Arnold
,
Home prices rose nearly 20% last year, in large part because the U.S. is several million homes short of demand. Builders say the pandemic is partly to blame, but the problem goes deeper than that.
Vladimir Putin speaks with Russian oligarch Igor Sechin (center right) in 2009.
AFP
/
AFP via Getty Images
How Putin Conquered Russia's Oligarchy
Greg Rosalsky
,
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
David J. Phillip
/
AP
NFL is requiring teams to hire women or minorities as coaches for 2022 season
Ayana Archie
,
Coin Chapstick single cover
thisiscoin.com
The X from NPR Illinois | 91.9 HD3
I just wanna taste your chapstick but you're face down in the moment -- this week's X Chart
Sean Crawford
,
91Nine The X chart for the Week of Mar. 20-26, 2022
Maren Morris.
Harper Smith
/
Courtesy of the artist
With 'Humble Quest,' Maren Morris is closely following her compass
A Martínez
,
Hourly Rates cover
waywardmotel.com
Community Voices
Springfield's Wayward Motel navigates changes in music business to create new EP | Community Voices
Randy Eccles
,
State Week logo (capitol dome)
State Week
Analysis & commentary on the events that made news this past week in Illinois state government & politics.

Fridays 12:30-1 PM, 7:30-8 PM
Saturdays 6:30-7 AM
  1. State Week: Democrats pay off some unemployment fund debt, but the GOP argues it's not enough
  2. State Week: The campaign season gets rolling
  3. State Week: Madigan pleads not guilty
Statewide logo
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.

Fridays 11 AM - Noon
Fridays 11 PM - Midnight
Saturdays 9-10 AM
  1. Statewide: Can DNA evidence clear the man convicted of the Starved Rock Murders?
  2. Statewide: A Black principal in a mostly white school
  3. Statewide: A lawsuit over a town's water quality
Illinois Issues logo
Illinois Issues
Reporting and analysis taking you beyond the daily news and providing a deeper understanding of our state.
  1. New Health Care Law Aims To Stop Systemic Racism
  2. Ending Cash Bond Will Help Domestic Violence Survivors: Advocates
  3. When Illinois Helped Scare America
The 21st logo over the state of illinois with headphones
The 21st
21st century conversation for the 21st state.


Mondays-Thursdays
11 AM - Noon
11 PM - Midnight
cars_300x200.png
