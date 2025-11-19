Authorities identify skull discovered in Springfield

A human skull found in a Springfield creek bed has been identified as belonging to a man missing since 2021.

The skull was discovered in September in the 6200 block of Winterberry Lane – near I-55 and Toronto Road.

The Sangamon County Coroner says DNA analysis was used to identify the remains. That testing determined the skull was that of Kenneth Brown of Springfield. The 42-year-old was last seen with friends at a local hotel when he disappeared.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information is being released.