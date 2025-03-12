© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Learn more about federal funding of public media stations like NPR Illinois at ProtectMyPublicMedia.org #ProtectMyPublicMedia

Body of missing Springfield woman found

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published March 12, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
Georgia Holder
Georgia Holder

The search for a missing Springfield woman came to a tragic end Tuesday after her body was discovered in a field on the city's north side.

The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the body found was that of Georgia A Holder, 51. It's unclear how long she had been in the field in the 3200 block of Ridgely Road. The location is a couple of miles away from where she was last seen in the area of North Dirksen Parkway and Ridge Avenue on Feb. 8.

An autopsy done Wednesday showed no evidence of injury or trauma, Allmon said. The official cause of death is pending additional studies.

The death remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police.
Tags
Springfield IL Sangamon County Coroner
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories