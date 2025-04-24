Skeletal remains found in Grandview

The Sangamon County Coroner has confirmed human skeletal remains were found in Grandview last week.

Jim Allmon said the remains were discovered April 18 in a wooded area in the 1700 hundred block of North Milton Avenue.

The remains have since been examined by a forensic pathologist and anthropologist. Allmon said results are pending.

"The identification process of the deceased will be done scientifically and the next of kin will be notified when the results of those tests are available," he said. The death is under investigation by the coroner's office and the Springfield Police Department.



