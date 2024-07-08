Woman fatally shot by Sangamon County deputy identified

Authorities have identified a woman shot and killed by a Sangamon County Sheriff's deputy early Saturday.

The Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said a preliminary autopsy determined Sonya Massey, 36, died from a gunshot wound. He said she was transported by EMS from her residence in the 2800 block of South Hoover in Springfield to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the area at 12:50 a.m. July 6 for a report of a prowler.

"At approximately 1:21 a.m., the Deputies reported that shots had been fired, resulting in a female being struck by gunfire. Deputies immediately administered first aid until EMS arrived," according to a statement from the department. No deputies were injured.



The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office has requested the Illinois State Police conduct an independent investigation into the matter. No other details are being released.

