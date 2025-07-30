© 2025 NPR Illinois
Who from Springfield appeared on 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?' Greg Peterson. Final Answer.

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published July 30, 2025 at 9:30 AM CDT
Greg Peterson shrugs as he answers a question on the set of "The Chase."
Courtesy of Greg Peterson
Greg Peterson appeared on "The Chase" in June of 2021.

Greg Peterson is a local public defender with a knack for trivia. He has been a contestant on "Teen Jeopardy," "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire," and "The Chase." Greg spoke with Community Voices about the behind-the-scenes world of game shows, the strategies he used to compete, and why he encourages everyone to apply. He also shared his thoughts on former "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek and legendary game show contestant James Holzhauer.
