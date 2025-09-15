© 2025 NPR Illinois
Hope and awareness lead the way at Springfield’s Out of the Darkness Walk

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS
Published September 15, 2025 at 10:18 AM CDT
Springfield Out of Darkness Walk

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is working to prevent suicide and support those affected by it. Rachel Rodriguez, Chair of the Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk, spoke with Community Voices about AFSP’s mission, the impact of suicide on communities, and how the organization offers hope and healing. She shared details about the October 4 walk, including how people can participate, what to expect, and how funds raised support both local and national efforts. Click here to learn more about AFSP and the Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk.

Listener discretion is advised.
Community Voices The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention