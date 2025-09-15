Volunteers needed to help reconstruct historic Duck Bay Shelter in Shawnee National Forest

HistoriCorps is partnering with the Shawnee National Forest to reconstruct the historic Duck Bay Shelter, a CCC-era structure in Southern Illinois. Michael Guillot, Regional Program Manager, spoke with Community Voices about HistoriCorps’ mission to engage volunteers in preserving historic sites through hands-on work and mentorship. He shared details about the volunteer opportunity running September 14–October 31, what tasks volunteers will take on, and how the project connects people to both history and nature. Click here to learn more and sign up to volunteer.