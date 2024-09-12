© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD transmission is still down due to a lightning strike Aug. 15. Classic and The X are still streaming. Click 'All Streams' to listen.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to offer training sessions for new volunteers this fall

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:05 PM CDT
Melissa Blankestyn, Jeremy Carrell and Karey Olson stand together in the ALPLM.
ALPLM
From left to right: Melissa Blankestyn, Jeremy Carrell and Karey Olson

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum provides a number of ways for community members to be involved including their volunteer program. Director of Volunteer Services Jeremy Carrell and Volunteer Services Manager Melissa Blankestyn spoke to Community Voices about the importance of volunteers at the museum, their responsibilities, and their new VolunTEENS program which piloted this summer. They also talk about the training sessions the museum will be offering for new volunteers this fall.
Tags
Arts & Life volunteerism
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories