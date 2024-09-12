The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum to offer training sessions for new volunteers this fall
The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum provides a number of ways for community members to be involved including their volunteer program. Director of Volunteer Services Jeremy Carrell and Volunteer Services Manager Melissa Blankestyn spoke to Community Voices about the importance of volunteers at the museum, their responsibilities, and their new VolunTEENS program which piloted this summer. They also talk about the training sessions the museum will be offering for new volunteers this fall.