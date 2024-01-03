© 2024 NPR Illinois
Have a wonderful and informed 2024!

Several services offered on campus and in the community through the UIS Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Beatrice Bonner
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:59 PM CST
Jill Hawkins-Wright
University of Illinois Springfield
Director of The Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center at the University of Illinois Springfield Jill Hawkins-Wright

Jill Hawkins-Wright is the Director of The Volunteer and Civic Engagement Center at the University of Illinois Springfield. Jill has a background in public health and previously worked as the Volunteer Coordinator at Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach before she started at UIS in 2018. Jill spoke to Community Voices about her interest in public health, the services the center offers on campus and in the community, and the upcoming Good as Gold event.
Arts & Life volunteerism
