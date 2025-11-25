The Muni announces their 76th season of Broadway Under the Stars (pt. 1)

The Muni has announced their season for this upcoming summer. The season will open with Mamma Mia, followed by All Shook Up, The Prince of Egypt and Disney's Frozen. In a first for the Muni, the season will also include a junior show aimed at allowing more children to shine on the stage. The Lion King Jr. will officially close the Muni season as a fifth show in mid-August.

In part one of this two part interview, Craig sits down with first time Muni directors Kelly Robertson and Wes Bridges. They discuss bringing their shows (All Shook Up and The Prince of Egypt) to the stage this summer. The pair also talk about how they came to be involved in the Springfield Muni and in theatre.

Season tickets will become available on Thanksgiving day through themuni.org