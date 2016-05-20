This I Believe Illinois
Weekdays at 7:45 a.m., 4:45 p.m., annually
SUBMISSIONS HAVE CLOSED
Selected Authors will be notified October 12-13, 2026.
Thank you to the Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise which provides an award to each of ten selected authors.
Register now to attend the Meet the Authors event
Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum
Nov. 4, 2026
6 p.m. doors
6:30 p.m. program
This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world.
Details for the Fall 2026 program are listed below. Please contact us at engage@nprillinois.org with any questions.
Latest Episodes
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Gavin Kornack of Southeast High School is a 2026 This I Believe essayist.
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Lauren Whitten of Glenwood High School is a 2026 This I Believe essayist.
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Samuel Schwab of Litchfield High School is a 2025 This I Believe essayist
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Hannah Rollins of Rochester High School is a 2025 This I Believe essayist.
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Cora Emel of Sullivan High School is a 2025 This I Believe essayist.
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Kate Downing of Glenwood High School is a 2025 This I Believe essayist with, “Embracing the Inner Couch Potato.”
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Brooke Braasch of Litchfield High School shares her 2025 selected essay, I Believe in Two Homes."
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Dajah Dean of Southeast High School shares her 2025 selected essay, "This I Believe: Me and My Brother."
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Ace O'Malley of Southeast High School shares her 2025 selected essay This I Believe: The Freedom of Holding My Brush Looser.
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Tori Zobus of Williamsville High School shares her 2025 selected essay This I Believe: In Giving Hong Bao.