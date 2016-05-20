Weekdays at 7:45 a.m., 4:45 p.m., annually

SUBMISSIONS HAVE CLOSED

Selected Authors will be notified October 12-13, 2026.

Thank you to the Rotary Club of Springfield Sunrise which provides an award to each of ten selected authors.

Register now to attend the Meet the Authors event

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

Nov. 4, 2026

6 p.m. doors

6:30 p.m. program

This I Believe Illinois is NPR Illinois' annual essay program for Illinois high school seniors. An expression of where their minds are as they prepare to enter the adult world.

Details for the Fall 2026 program are listed below. Please contact us at engage@nprillinois.org with any questions.

Fall 2026 Important Dates and Deadlines

Writing Guidelines