© 2026 NPR Illinois
For your right to be curious.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

State Week: The speaker faces fallout

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Kent RedfieldRick Pearson
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:42 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Former Rep. Harry Benton (D-Plainfield) resigned this summer after sexual harassment allegations came to light. But the Illinois House Speaker, Emanuel "Chris" Welch, is facing criticism for how he handled the the situation.

A Benton staffer at the time first made allegations three years ago and the Democratic leadership continued to support Benton in elections. The Chicago Tribune reported a lobbyist later brought harassment concerns to the speaker's office.

A bipartisan legislative panel has now voted to make an inspector general report public by the end of the month. Listen to our panel discussion.

We also talk about some of the latest campaign finance numbers that show problems for Republicans.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Chicago Tribune Chief Political Writer Rick Pearson and Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield.

Tags
Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Kent Redfield
Springfield
See stories by Kent Redfield
Rick Pearson
See stories by Rick Pearson
Related Stories