Business Sponsorship

Questions: Sponsorship/Underwriting

You can contact a Sponsorship Account Executive directly:

Elizabeth Wake - ewake3@uis.edu - 217-206-6515

Clayton Stalter / nprillinois.org Elizabeth Wake

Payments :

Payments may be made with a credit card at https://www.givecampus.com/s/f65ka1 or send a check. Please include invoice number with your payment.

Look closely at the listener profile of the NPR Illinois audience and you will find the vast majority of our listeners are successful, well-educated individuals. These individuals are the decision-makers and doers. And 80% of public radio listeners say their opinion of a company is more positive when they discover a company supports public radio.

Regular sponsorship of NPR Illinois can help produce favorable long-term public relations goals and create increased response rates from your key target markets. You can reach management-level audiences who are among the hardest to reach on commercial radio and television.

NPR Illinois offers opportunities that can help your budget work its hardest to generate awareness and a favorable image for your institution.

NPR Illinois appreciates the support of business sponsors. When you have the opportunity, please thank them for supporting the journalism and programs you listen to on NPR Illinois.