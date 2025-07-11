State Week: Trump's big policy bill and the impact in Illinois

President Trump's spending bill is now law and the impact could immense.

While many taxpayers will be able to claim new deductions, the changes also threaten healthcare for millions, along with food security. Health care officials have warned about rural hospitals and nursing homes that might close.

Some of those changes don't effect immediately and there are already calls to reverse them in the future. In the meantime, Illinois and other states face a lot of uncertainty.

We also get an update on efforts to create a Decatur racino.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' reporter Brenden Moore.