UIS student honored with Lincoln Academy Student Laureate Award

University of Illinois Springfield senior Abigail Hemmer of Springfield has been named the UIS recipient of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois’ prestigious 2025 Student Laureate Award. Each year, one student from each four-year university in Illinois is selected for the honor.

Hemmer, a medical laboratory science major and commuter student, plans to pursue a master’s degree and become a certified pathologists’ assistant after graduation.

“I am immensely grateful to God and the Lincoln Academy of Illinois for the incredible opportunity,” Hemmer said. “As a commuter student who grew up in Springfield, it has been an honor to represent my community and attest to the excellent quality of the local teachers, professors and mentors who have consistently invested in my education and future. This recognition has motivated me to continue pursuing academic excellence in order to serve and heal others.”

Hemmer works part-time as a medical microbiology and histology laboratory assistant at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, gaining hands-on experience with surgical specimens and diagnostic testing. She also recently conducted cancer cell research with a UIS faculty member and presented her findings at the 2025 Student Technology, Arts and Research Symposium.

Hemmer maintains a 4.0 GPA and has excelled in advanced coursework including biology, chemistry, microbiology, anatomy and pathophysiology. She is also active in student leadership. She serves as vice president of operations and director of chapter finances for the UIS Theta Lambda Chapter of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and treasurer of the Medical Laboratory Science Club. She is also a member of the Pre-Health Society and the Catholic Student Organization. She previously served as outreach director for the UIS chapter of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology and remains an active member.

In fall 2024, Hemmer helped organize STEM outreach presentations at local high schools, demonstrating laboratory techniques and discussing science-based career paths with students. She is passionate about mentoring others and serving the community through educational programs, volunteer work and faith-based initiatives. Through her sorority, she volunteers with pediatric patients and the Springfield James Project. She has also begun crocheting handmade hats for hospitalized patients.

A graduate of Sacred Heart-Griffin High School in Springfield, Hemmer credits her Catholic education for instilling her core values of prayer, study, community and service. She hopes to continue applying those values by supporting patients and families through diagnostic laboratory work and pathology.

The Lincoln Academy of Illinois Student Laureates are recognized for excellence in curricular and extracurricular activities. Each receives a medallion and a $1,000 stipend.