UIS study finds diabetes drug’s vascular effects may help protect the heart

A new study from the University of Illinois Springfield suggests that a common diabetes medication may do more than control blood sugar. Researchers found that the drug, sitagliptin, may help protect blood vessels and support overall heart health.

Sitagliptin is currently prescribed after a Type 2 diabetes diagnosis to help manage blood sugar levels. The UIS study highlights that its effects on blood vessels could one day lead to new strategies to prevent or reduce complications from heart disease.

The study was co-authored by Natalya Zinkevich, assistant professor of biology; Franki Miller, a 2024 UIS biology graduate and current Master of Public Health student; and Abisola “Mercy” Olowofeso, a second-year Master of Public Health student. Their research was published in the journal Cardiovascular Science.

The researchers reviewed major clinical trials that examined sitagliptin’s cardiovascular outcomes in thousands of patients, as well as laboratory studies exploring how the drug may improve blood vessel function and reduce inflammation. These vascular and anti-inflammatory effects are increasingly viewed as key factors in heart disease. The researchers also assessed sitagliptin’s safety, affordability and accessibility, particularly its value as a generic medication for patients who cannot afford newer, higher-cost therapies.

“These findings show how one medication can have benefits that go beyond its original purpose,” Zinkevich said. “Understanding how sitagliptin affects blood vessels and inflammation could open the door to new ways of improving cardiovascular health.”

The study found that while sitagliptin does not prevent major heart problems like heart attacks or strokes, it may help limit damage to small blood vessels. Because it is available as a lower-cost generic medication, it may also help more people get the care they need when newer or more expensive drugs are not an option.

“This project began as Franki’s undergraduate research on diabetes and heart failure,” Zinkevich said. “She and Mercy later expanded the idea into a broader study about how the same biological pathways may affect other diseases.”

Miller first presented her project at the 2024 UIS Student Technology, Arts and Research Symposium (STARS). She and Olowofeso later worked with Zinkevich to build on the research and prepare it for publication.

The full study is available online at sciepublish.com/article/pii/706.