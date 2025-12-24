Statewide: A cloudy outlook for solar

A federal tax credit that spurred many residents to opt for renewable energy options is ending. The credit was meant to offset some of the installation costs for projects like solar.

Some version of a residential solar tax credit has been around for decades. It was made higher under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act under President Joe Biden. But Republicans in congress this year decided to pull the plug. Solar manufacturers and clean energy advocates say they remain optimistic.

Also:

* We talk with the author of a book on the deadliest tornado in U.S. history, the Tri-State Tornado. It was 100 years ago the storm moved through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southern Indiana.

* Lauren Warnecke reports on the impact of ending cash bail in one central Illinois county.

* Rich Egger introduces us to the new president of the National Organization for Women, who grew up in western Illinois.

* Peter Medlin talks with an international student in northern Illinois about life on a visa.

* Dave McKinney remembers the late Gov. Jim Edgar. He died earlier this year.