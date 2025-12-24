© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Statewide: A cloudy outlook for solar

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published December 24, 2025 at 7:36 AM CST
Eric Schneider, director of business development for StraightUp Solar, said one of the challenges for installation companies are different electrical codes and permitting processes across municipalities. He said the widespread adoption of SolarAPP+ could help lower costs for installers and customers. Developed by the National Renewable Energy Lab, the online platform automates and standardizes the permitting processes for residential solar and energy storage.
(Courtesy of StraightUp Solar)
Eric Schneider, director of business development for StraightUp Solar, said one of the challenges for installation companies are different electrical codes and permitting processes across municipalities. He said the widespread adoption of SolarAPP+ could help lower costs for installers and customers. Developed by the National Renewable Energy Lab, the online platform automates and standardizes the permitting processes for residential solar and energy storage.

A federal tax credit that spurred many residents to opt for renewable energy options is ending. The credit was meant to offset some of the installation costs for projects like solar.

Some version of a residential solar tax credit has been around for decades. It was made higher under the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act under President Joe Biden. But Republicans in congress this year decided to pull the plug. Solar manufacturers and clean energy advocates say they remain optimistic.

Also:

* We talk with the author of a book on the deadliest tornado in U.S. history, the Tri-State Tornado. It was 100 years ago the storm moved through southeast Missouri, southern Illinois and southern Indiana.

* Lauren Warnecke reports on the impact of ending cash bail in one central Illinois county.

* Rich Egger introduces us to the new president of the National Organization for Women, who grew up in western Illinois.

* Peter Medlin talks with an international student in northern Illinois about life on a visa.

* Dave McKinney remembers the late Gov. Jim Edgar. He died earlier this year.

Tags
Illinois IPRStatewide
Sean Crawford
Email Sean Crawford
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories