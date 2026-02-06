© 2026 NPR Illinois
State Week: Pritzker's pension push

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIGreg Hinz
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:01 PM CST

Gov. JB Pritzker is again calling on lawmakers to adopt a public employee pension plan to fully fund the system by 2048. The state's pension systems are considered underfunded and have been for decades.

But Pritzker wants to take certain excess funds each year and apply them to pension debt. He still needs to convince the General Assembly, which won't be easy. It comes at a time of budget uncertainty due to Trump Administration actions.

We also discuss Pritzker's presidential aspirations, his big contribution to Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton's U.S. Senate bid and what's happening with the Chicago Bears efforts to get a new stadium.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Crain's Chicago Business columnist Greg Hinz.

