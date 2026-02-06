© 2026 NPR Illinois
Leland Grove police put on administrative leave following his arrest Thursday | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 6, 2026 at 6:22 AM CST
  • Daniel Ryan was booked into the county jail and faces charges of domestic violence and DUI
  • The attorney general's office won the first-ever civil hate crime lawsuit brought by the state under a 2018 law
  • A new state law banning carbon sequestration under the Mahomet Aquifer is now in effect
  • Illinois voters are starting to receive their vote-by-mail ballots for the March primary
  • University of Illinois Springfield reports a drop in student enrollment for the spring semester
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
