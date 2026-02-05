© 2026 NPR Illinois
Illinois has joined an organization run by the World Health Organization | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:43 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The move by the state to join the Global Outbreak Alert and Response Network followed the United States move to withdraw from the World Health Organization
  • A Chicago woman testifies at a Congressional forum in Washington D.C. about Operation Midway Blitz
  • A nonprofit that is pushing for development in St. Louis took several public officials on trips to see data centers
  • Lincoln Land Community College has chosen its next president
