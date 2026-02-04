© 2026 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
It's official: Terrance Jordan will be the next Springfield Schools Superintendent | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 4, 2026 at 8:02 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The Springfield School Board unanimously approved Jordan to succeed Jennifer Gill at Monday night's meeting
  • Former Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Diane Rutledge has died
  • Governor JB Pritzker proposes a plan to fund the pension system
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a partnership between the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Amazon's Ring company
  • An Instagram post by the Illini Republicans at the U of I urbana Champaign supporting ICE receives major criticism
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
