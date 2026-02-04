It's official: Terrance Jordan will be the next Springfield Schools Superintendent | First Listen
- The Springfield School Board unanimously approved Jordan to succeed Jennifer Gill at Monday night's meeting
- Former Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Diane Rutledge has died
- Governor JB Pritzker proposes a plan to fund the pension system
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a partnership between the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Amazon's Ring company
- An Instagram post by the Illini Republicans at the U of I urbana Champaign supporting ICE receives major criticism