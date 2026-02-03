Former Springfield public schools superintendent Diane Rutledge has died

Diane Rutledge, who started her career as a teacher and rose to become District 186 superintendent, has died.

Rutledge was superintendent from 2002-2007 and then executive director of the Large Unit District Association, an organization that advocates on behalf of school systems with high enrollments.

She was also heavily involved in the community taking on leadership roles on more than two dozen community boards and organizations, including Memorial Health System, United Way of Central Illinois, Boys and Girls Club of Central Illinois, and the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln.

Last year, she was honored with Springfield’s First Citizen Award.

“Dr. Rutledge exemplifies what it means to be Springfield’s First Citizen,” said First Citizen Board President Butch Elzea. “Through her decades of community service — in health care, youth development, and civic engagement — she has truly made the Springfield area a better place to live, learn, and grow as a

Rutledge began her career as a teacher at Dubois Elementary.

"Her deep commitment to literacy led to the creation of the Books for Babies program at Springfield Memorial Hospital and local implementation of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, ensuring children begin life with access to books and learning opportunities," said the First Citizen committee.

Dr. Rutledge and her husband, Steve, also established the Steve and Diane Rutledge Fund through the Community Foundation for the Land of Lincoln to support ongoing causes including health care, women’s issues, law enforcement, and literacy — continuing their shared legacy of service.

Rutledge was also recognized with the Illinois State Board of Education’s Those Who Excel Award of Excellence, the Good as Gold Lifetime Achievement Award, the Athena Award, and the Western Illinois University Distinguished Alumni Award among others.

District 186 issued the following statement:

With heavy hearts, we share the passing of former District 186 Superintendent of Schools, Diane Rutledge, after a courageous battle with ALS.

Diane devoted her life to serving students, families, and our community. From the classroom to the superintendent’s office, her leadership was rooted in compassion, integrity, and a deep belief in the potential of every child.

For more than three decades, she helped shape District 186, guiding generations of students and educators with care and purpose. Even in retirement, she continued to advocate for public education and serve school leaders across Illinois.

Beyond our schools, Diane showed up for Springfield in countless ways, giving her time, her voice, and her heart to organizations that strengthen families and uplift our community. Her impact reached far beyond any title or award.

Please keep her husband, Steve, and her family and loved ones in your thoughts.

District 186 is better because of Diane, and her legacy will live on in our classrooms and our community.