Springfield District 186 selects next superintendent

The District 186 Board of Education is recommending a current Springfield administrator as the next superintendent.

If approved during an upcoming vote, Dr. Terrance Jordan will succeed Superintendent Jennifer Gill, who will retire on June 30.

"Jordan is a career educator and a familiar, trusted presence within Springfield Public Schools District 186. He began his service to District 186 as a kindergarten teaching assistant in 2003. He then served as a library technology specialist and parent educator. These positions helped shape his career path and were a stepping stone into his continuing education. He became a beloved teacher at Dubois, Feitshans and Enos elementary schools while also earning his administrative license. Dr. Jordan went on to serve as a guidance dean at Washington Middle School and in 2014 was named principal of Black Hawk Elementary," said a school district news release.

Jordan became an administrator in 2021 and currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Family, Community, and School Leadership. that role involves strengthening relationships with families, improving school experiences and expanding programs and opportunities for students across the District.

“We are confident that the best candidate rose to the top after a competitive search that included surveys, interviews and focus groups involving staff, families, students and community members,” said Board member Buffy Lael-Wolf. She said he consistently demonstrated the priorities identified by the Board, including community connection, strategic leadership, and a focus on student achievement.

“Dr. Jordan brings both vision and heart to this role,” Lael-Wolf added.“ He understands our district because he has lived our work. He knows our students, our families and our schools, and he has earned trust through years of service. We are confident he will lead District 186 with integrity, purpose and unwavering commitment to student success.”

If approved, Jordan will begin as superintendent on July 1.