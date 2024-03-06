© 2024 NPR Illinois
Visiting NPR Illinois

How to find the NPR Illinois Studios
View Larger Map

Parking
Park in UIS Lot B
2340 Theodore Dreiser Lane, Springfield, IL 62703 (click for Google Maps directions)
UIS campus map (click to download)

How to pay to park
Use the pay-by-plate pay station on the western edge of Lot B (toward the library, $1/hour).
1. Enter your vehicle's license plate number.
2. Insert payment (card or coins).
3. Select time.
4. Print receipt if available.
5. Make your way into the WUIS Building (building with tower to the south of pay station).