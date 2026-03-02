Sales of used vehicles top the state's list of consumer complaints

In recognition of National Consumer Protection Week, Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced the Top 10 consumer complaints his office received last year. For the first time in over 35 years, complaints about used motor vehicle sales top the list.

Complaints related to consumer debt increased over those in 2024 and remained third on the list, while complaints related to home repairs and remodeling declined but still came in second.

“Throughout the year, and particularly during Consumer Protection Week, I urge people to be informed consumers, which means exercising vigilance, never feeling pressured to make a decision, and making sure they understand all terms of a deal before spending their hard-earned money,” Raoul said. “My office has seen an increase in the number of complaints related to buying used vehicles, so I encourage anyone thinking about purchasing a used vehicle to visit our website for valuable tips before spending thousands of dollars on a car.”

Consumers contacted the Attorney General’s office for a variety of reasons related to used auto sales, including as-is sales and financing and warranty issues.

Raoul encourages consumers to research dealerships before making any payments or signing contracts and to visit the Attorney General’s website for more information about consumers’ rights and tips to help avoid automotive fraud.

For the first time in over a decade, complaints about travel and tourism made the list.

Raoul encourages consumers to check with his Office and the Better Business Bureau to research any available reviews or complaints received against a tourism company or travel agent. Information on timeshare fraud prevention is available through the American Resort Development Association, the Resort Owners’ Coalition, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), and the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of Investor Education and Advocacy.

In 2025, the Attorney General’s Consumer Fraud Bureau reports it saved consumers more than $9.4 million through mediation and secured more than $120.9 million through enforcement actions. The office received a total of 19,763 written complaints in 2025, in addition to tens of thousands of phone calls.

Raoul urges Illinois residents who believe they have been the victim of any type of fraud to file a complaint by visiting his office’s website or calling one of his office’s hotlines.

Consumer Fraud Hotlines: 1-800-386-5438 (Chicago)

1-800-243-0618 (Springfield)

1-800-243-0607 (Carbondale)

Spanish Language Hotline: 1-866-310-8398Student Loan Helpline: 1-800-455-2456Identity Theft Hotline: 1-866-999-5630 (TTY: 1-877-844-5461)Homeowner Helpline: 1-866-544-7151