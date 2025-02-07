J-Corps
Fridays
Citizen and student journalism amplifying more communities.
Latest Episodes
This week, team Rahman shares what it is like to secure interviews and shares a couple outtakes.
Mother and daughter community journalist team, Amina and Hafsa Rahman, have been soliciting input regarding what stories need to be told from the Muslim community. People listening to this J-Corps Audio Journal have asked the Rahmans for more about the project. Editor Priyanka Deo reflects on their progress.
This week, Amina and Hafsa envision what their J-Corps reporting series will encompass.
Press Forward Springfield is awarding its first project grants. NPR Illinois along with the Illinois Times and Capitol News Illinois will each receive funding to report on a different untold story in our community. The three reporting projects will be posted in May.