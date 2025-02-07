© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
J-Corps logo seal - Citizen Journalists - Amplifying Communities
J-Corps
Fridays
Hosted by Amina Rahman
,
Hafsa Rahman

Citizen and student journalism amplifying more communities.

Latest Episodes
  • Logo for J-Corps - Citizen journalists - amplifying community
    J-Corps Audio Journal #4 - Interviewing
    This week, team Rahman shares what it is like to secure interviews and shares a couple outtakes.
  • J-Corps logo seal - Citizen Journalists - Amplifying Communities
    J-Corps Audio Journal #3 - Feedback
    Mother and daughter community journalist team, Amina and Hafsa Rahman, have been soliciting input regarding what stories need to be told from the Muslim community. People listening to this J-Corps Audio Journal have asked the Rahmans for more about the project. Editor Priyanka Deo reflects on their progress.
  • Logo for J-Corps - Citizen journalists - amplifying community
    J-Corps Audio Journal #2 - Series Focus
    This week, Amina and Hafsa envision what their J-Corps reporting series will encompass.
  • J-Corps logo seal - Citizen Journalists - Amplifying Communities
    J-Corps Audio Journal #1 - Meet our first citizen journalist team
    Press Forward Springfield is awarding its first project grants. NPR Illinois along with the Illinois Times and Capitol News Illinois will each receive funding to report on a different untold story in our community. The three reporting projects will be posted in May.