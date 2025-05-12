The heart of Springfield's Muslim community | #1 in a four-part series

Springfield, Illinois, is home to a resilient and tightly knit Muslim community—one that’s quietly shaped the capital through interfaith outreach and service. An estimated 4.45 million Muslims live in the U.S., yet 40% of Americans have never spoken to one, according to the Public Religion Research Institute. In 2024 alone, anti-Muslim hate crimes surpassed 8,000 nationwide. The highest since data has been kept. But in Springfield, a different story is unfolding—one of unity, healing, and quiet impact.

Illinois has the largest Muslim population per capita in the U.S., and that population is incredibly diverse Illinois Muslims: Needs, Assets, and Opportunities, by Dalia Mogahed, Dr. Joseph Hoereth, Ojus, Khanolkar, and Umair Tarbhai

From its early days, the Muslim community in Springfield established relationships with other faith groups. Maryam Mostoufi, one of the early presidents of the Greater Springfield Interfaith Association, recalls, "Before they built the first mosque here, the community used the First Presbyterian Church, Lincoln's Church, as our place of worship. They would lend us the basement, and we would weekly have our services there."

In 1995, the community was shaken when the mosque was burned down in an act of arson. However, in Springfield, strong bonds of friendship had already been fostered within the interfaith community, so this also impacted local Jewish and Christian congregations. Interfaith leader Mahnaz Habib, recalls, “Places of worship were opened up to our community where we met, we prayed, we had community potlucks over the four years it took to construct our current mosque on Stanton Ave.” That community spirit doesn’t end with adults. Children from different faiths also come together, thanks to programs designed to foster understanding from an early age. Habib explains, “Children from all faith groups are invited to get to know each other, to visit each other's houses of worship, and they meet about 5 times a year. Often our meetings involve a service project, a craft project, and they enjoy a vegetarian meal at the end of it.”

This sense of community has left a lasting impact on young Muslims who have grown up in Springfield. Ayanna Qadeem was born and raised in the community and shared: “I would say overall, growing up in the Muslim community here was quite fun and an enriching experience. Our community was small, diverse, and really tight-knit. And we have people coming from all over, from America, from all over the world to work and study. Growing up, my closest friends were African American, Native American, Thai, Jordanian and American, Bengali, Pakistani.”

2020 U.S. Census

Ayanna’s story reflects what a 2022 study revealed: Illinois has the largest Muslim population per capita in the U.S., and that population is incredibly diverse — 35% Black, 31% Asian, 23% white, 8% Hispanic, and 4% identifying as other ethnicities. In Springfield, this diversity is more than numbers. It’s a source of strength — and a catalyst for connection. The Islamic Society of Greater Springfield, also known as ISOGS, has been central to that effort, organizing everything from interfaith dinners to educational workshops. Religious leaders from diverse backgrounds collaborate regularly, underscoring shared values like generosity, service, and neighborliness. Dr. Yahia Zeino, a physician and president of the ISOGS board, sees that diversity firsthand, “Springfield has a diverse Muslim population that has been expanding over the last few decades. We have Muslims from all different backgrounds, including numerous countries. Also, we have Muslims who are native, who were born and grew up here in Springfield. So, we have multiple nationalities from Pakistan, from Syria, from Arab people, from Africa and Albania, European, you have people from Yemen, and also, we have a lot of people who were born here and went to school here. Some of them went far to different states and came back to Springfield. So, you can meet a lot of people here in Springfield.”

Beyond who makes up this community is the question of how they see themselves, not just as Muslims, but as empowered American citizens. Dr Zeino also points out, “First of all, all Muslims in Springfield, they want to keep their identity. They want to raise their kids up in a way they are Muslims. They are able to practice their religion freely and also they need to learn how to read the Quran. They want all of that and they need to establish these educational programs that were naturally (there) by default back home, but here it's a little bit different. There is more challenge because, they are not (default). We have to establish these educational programs for them. They have to feel proud, both Muslims and also American citizens. So, it's very important for them to feel this way, so we want them to be empowered.”

In a time when hate often dominates headlines, the Muslim community in Springfield offers another narrative—one of hope, resilience, and belonging. Through faith, service, and deep-rooted relationships, they are helping to bridge divides and build a stronger, more united city.

