Healing Illinois

  • community member discussion around table
    Community Voices
    Springfield's Muslim community speaks at LISTEN
    Michelle Eccles
    LISTEN to what life is like for some in the greater Springfield Muslim community.
  • Members of the Indian community meet with the NPR Illinois team to discuss live in Springfield.
    Community Voices
    The Indian community speaks at LISTEN
    Michelle Eccles
    Thanks to a Healing Illinois grant from the Illinois Department of Human Services and the Field Foundation of Illinois, administered by the United Way of Central Illinois, the NPR Illinois team is visiting several diverse communities to discuss what it's like to live in central Illinois. In this LISTEN session you hear from members of the Indian community at The Hindu Temple of Greater Springfield as they discuss their vibrant community and why they love living in Springfield.