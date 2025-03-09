Ko'u is a UIS student working in audience development at NPR Illinois.

Ko’u Hopkins is currently a junior at the University of Illinois Springfield, where she majors in International Relations and Global Studies with minors in Political Science and History. Recognized as a Lincoln Scholar and a Dean’s List honoree for highest academic achievement, Ko’u has demonstrated exceptional dedication both academically and in her community. Fluent in English and German, she is also actively learning Spanish while engaging in cultural exchange and advocacy, serving as a UIS International Ambassador to support international students and promote cross-cultural understanding on campus.

Ko’u’s leadership and commitment extend well beyond academics. She is a Gold Award recipient from the Girl Scouts of the USA, leading a nationally recognized project focused on stopping Asian hate during the COVID-19 pandemic. As one of only 25 students from the United States, she was honored with the WACA Award by the World Affairs Council of America, representing Central Illinois at the national conference in Washington, D.C. Ko’u is also a returning delegate to the National Model United Nations in New York. Her international experience includes representing the Central United States and Southern Canada as a Rotary Youth Ambassador in Germany, Austria, and Italy, where she taught English to refugees and participated in humanitarian campaigns.

Deeply involved in environmental advocacy, youth leadership, and public speaking, Ko’u has presented to civic groups, government bodies, and on public radio. Her blend of academic excellence, global perspective, and community leadership marks her as an inspiring young leader with a bright future.