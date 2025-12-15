© 2025 NPR Illinois
The U.S. Senate failed to reach consensus on extending health care subsidies | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 15, 2025 at 6:23 AM CST
  • The Democratic proposal to extend the Obamacare tax credits received only four Republican votes
  • Patients in Illinois who are terminally ill will be able to request life-ending medication with a doctor's prescription
  • The director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture is blasting the Trump administration's plan to spend $12 billion to help farmers as inadequate
  • An international network of scientists has found that intense, long droughts can have cumulative negative effects in grasslands
