Disability rights advocates in Illinois are raising the alarm about a Medical Aid in Dying bill | First Listen
- Advocates are worried that patients with disabilities are at greater risk of being pushed to take a Medical Aid in Dying drug
- There's a guidebook for Illinois residents on how to file complaints against mental health professionals who attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity
- The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a triple homocide
- Illinois has reached a $120 million settlement with Monsanto over the environmental and health effects of the company's production of chemicals known as PCBs