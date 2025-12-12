© 2025 NPR Illinois
Disability rights advocates in Illinois are raising the alarm about a Medical Aid in Dying bill | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 12, 2025 at 6:56 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Advocates are worried that patients with disabilities are at greater risk of being pushed to take a Medical Aid in Dying drug
  • There's a guidebook for Illinois residents on how to file complaints against mental health professionals who attempt to change their sexual orientation or gender identity
  • The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in a triple homocide
  • Illinois has reached a $120 million settlement with Monsanto over the environmental and health effects of the company's production of chemicals known as PCBs
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
