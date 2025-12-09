Illinois Department of Public Health says Hepatitis B vaccine should given to newborns | First Listen
- Illinois public health officials agree the Hepatitis B vaccine is something that should continue despite a federal advisory committee's vote to end the recommendation
- Seven Illinois members of congress are urging the EPA to release funding for lead pipe replacement
- The Trump administration will be sending farmers $12 billion to help them stay in business
- Springfield fire crews called to fight a fire at a vacant residence on South Sixth Street, temporarily closing parts of the road
- A Mount Zion teen was killed in a shooting at a Decatur park on Friday