Illinois Department of Public Health says Hepatitis B vaccine should given to newborns | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published December 9, 2025 at 6:19 AM CST
  • Illinois public health officials agree the Hepatitis B vaccine is something that should continue despite a federal advisory committee's vote to end the recommendation
  • Seven Illinois members of congress are urging the EPA to release funding for lead pipe replacement
  • The Trump administration will be sending farmers $12 billion to help them stay in business
  • Springfield fire crews called to fight a fire at a vacant residence on South Sixth Street, temporarily closing parts of the road
  • A Mount Zion teen was killed in a shooting at a Decatur park on Friday
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
