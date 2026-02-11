© 2026 NPR Illinois
An Illinois Congresswoman wants the Department of Homeland Security dismantled | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 11, 2026 at 6:22 AM CST
  • Democrat Delia Ramirez is calling for the Department of Homeland Security to be dismantled
  • The Trump administration has officially denied an appeal from Illinois requesting disaster relief for summer storms
  • A state lawmaker from Bloomington is not optimistic about more funding for higher education
  • Sangamon Auditorium will reopen this fall
  • Peoria-area native Archbishop Fulton Sheen on trac toward sainthood in the Catholic Church again
  • Mel-O-Cream's former owner has died
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
