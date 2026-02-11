An Illinois Congresswoman wants the Department of Homeland Security dismantled | First Listen
- Democrat Delia Ramirez is calling for the Department of Homeland Security to be dismantled
- The Trump administration has officially denied an appeal from Illinois requesting disaster relief for summer storms
- A state lawmaker from Bloomington is not optimistic about more funding for higher education
- Sangamon Auditorium will reopen this fall
- Peoria-area native Archbishop Fulton Sheen on trac toward sainthood in the Catholic Church again
- Mel-O-Cream's former owner has died