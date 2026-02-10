© 2026 NPR Illinois
Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says federal immigration law enforcement must change | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:19 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Durbin says ICE should be held to the same standards as every law enforcement agency
  • A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration from freezing $10 billion for child care and family services program
  • One in seven adults meet the criteria of having a substance use disorder
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker is supporting state representative Margaret Croke in the Democratic primary for comptroller
  • Midwest residents can help document light pollution by looking at the constellation Orion and telling scientists what they see
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
