Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says federal immigration law enforcement must change | First Listen
- Durbin says ICE should be held to the same standards as every law enforcement agency
- A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction to block the Trump administration from freezing $10 billion for child care and family services program
- One in seven adults meet the criteria of having a substance use disorder
- Governor J.B. Pritzker is supporting state representative Margaret Croke in the Democratic primary for comptroller
- Midwest residents can help document light pollution by looking at the constellation Orion and telling scientists what they see