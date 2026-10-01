Community Representation and Diversity Statements - EEO
The following are the diversity policies and efforts for equal opportunity employment by NPR Illinois and our licensee:
- University of Illinois System (licensee) Non-Discrimination Statement
- University of Illinois System (licensee) Statement on Sex Discrimination
- NPR Illinois' Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Equal Employment Opportunity Filing (EEO)
Community Representation Statement - how the NPR Illinois community is diverse; the extent to which staff and governance represents the community; and the progress made toward representation goals.
How is the community diverse:
Springfield is the capital of Illinois and therefore has a high percentage of government and non-profit employement. A large portion of the potential property tax base is non-revenue generating government buildings.
The largest populations are white (69%) and black (20%) with other groups below 5%.
- 69% white population
- 28% educational employment
- 25% government employment
- 22% older population
- 20% black population
- 13% poverty population
- 13% non-for-profit employment
- 8% arts employment
- 6% veteran population
- 5% foreign population
Statistics from the US Census. Representing data available Nov. 1, 2024.
Staff reflection of community:
- 9 full-time staff
- 3.26 full-time equivalants (FTEs)
- 12.26 TOTAL FTEs
- 89.6% White
- 01.3% Older (65+)
- 12.2% Asian
- 12.2% Black
- 00.0% Hispanic
- 00.0% Veteran
- 0.82% student (paid)
- 47.7% Female
- 52.3% Male
Governance reflection of community:
- 30.8% White
- 38.5% Black
- 23.1% Hispanic
- 07.7% Asian
- 46.2% Male
- 53.8% Female
Progress toward representation goals:
The goal of NPR Illinois is to reflect the community and all the diversity within it. Our content consistently reaches this goal. We have made strides locally to improve the voices of various audience cohorts through the LISTEN program. This has involved engagement with the Muslim, Jewish, Indian, Black, interfaith, international, rural, and diverse high school communities. In addition, we engaged diverse communites through a series of Un-Debates on foreign policy, immigration, and reproductive rights. We also engage the diverse regional high school community annually with the This I Believe program. Our signature engagement program is the daily Community Voices inteview program featuring our diverse citizenry.
When able to hire, we welcome and recruit diverse applicants. We have found diverse candidates in demand and difficult to recruit to Springfield when larger markets can offer more compensation. We continue to strive to achieve these goals. Our licensee, UIS, helps by providing a pipeline of students that may be developed. Frequently these students don't make it through SUCCS (civil service) qualification hurdles when positions are posted.