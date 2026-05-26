Illinois lawmakers roll out broad cannabis industry overhaul

Illinois lawmakers are considering a sweeping rewrite of state cannabis regulations aimed at easing financial pressure on dispensaries and preparing for possible federal marijuana policy changes.

Discussed Tuesday during a subject matter hearing before the House Executive Committee, House Bill 5784 would remove a requirement that dispensaries hire third-party security contractors, expand cannabis possession limits and create pathways for hemp businesses to enter Illinois’ regulated cannabis market.

The proposal would also make changes involving medical cannabis access, licensing, testing requirements, taxes, drive-through pickup and social equity business programs.

Supporters said the legislation is partly intended to help smaller cannabis operators and social equity businesses that entered Illinois’ legal marijuana market after legalization in 2019 but continue facing steep operational and regulatory costs.

Lawmakers and industry representatives said some smaller operators have struggled with financing, security requirements and compliance costs that larger multi-state cannabis companies are better positioned to absorb.

Representative Will Guzzardi, a Chicago Democrat sponsoring the proposal, said the bill is intended to reduce “overly burdensome” regulations while responding to changes at the federal level, including proposed marijuana rescheduling.

Industry groups generally supported the concept but said negotiations are continuing over amendment language.

No vote was taken Tuesday. Lawmakers are set to wrap up their spring session on Sunday.