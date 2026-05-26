Springfield teen dead after being struck on bicycle

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirmed the death of a 14-year-old male from Springfield who was transported by EMS to HSHS St. John’s Hospital after being struck by a motor vehicle while operating a bicycle.

The incident took place near the intersection of East Cook Street and Eastdale Avenue yesterday evening.

The child was pronounced deceased by hospital staff at 6:45pm, shortly after his arrival to the emergency room.

An autopsy is scheduled for today and the name of the child is being withheld pending next of kin notification. The incident remains under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.