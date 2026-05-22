Illinois touts growing quantum workforce as state shows industry leadership

Illinois is betting that the next technological revolution may be measured, not in miles or megabytes, but in mechanics.

From research universities and national laboratories to manufacturing programs and community colleges, quantum-mechanics is attracting organizations across Illinois to become more involved in the mysterious technology.

Industry representatives say the state is positioning itself as a national leader in preparing students and workers for jobs tied to the emerging industry – an effort backed in recent years by state incentive legislation and public investment connected to the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on Chicago’s south-side.

A recent report by the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition and partner organizations found Illinois institutions awarded more than 33,000 “quantum-relevant” degrees and certificates in 2024.

The report states that – because of Illinois' concentration of research universities, national laboratories, manufacturing infrastructure and growing private-sector investment tied to quantum technologies – Illinois has a strong foundation for quantum workforce development.

The findings come as state leaders continue promoting the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park on Chicago’s South Side, where IBM recently announced plans to create 750 jobs tied to artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, data science and quantum-related technologies. The company is also partnering with City Colleges of Chicago on apprenticeship programs connected to the growing sector.

Emily Easton, director of education and workforce development for the Chicago Quantum Exchange, said one of the biggest challenges facing the field is helping people understand that quantum technology extends beyond highly theoretical physics research.

“The demystification around quantum science is something we’re always working on. Awareness of what quantum is, and what it isn’t, is a big part of how we're bringing more people into the workforce,” Easton told NPR Illinois.

Quantum technology relies on principles of quantum mechanics and could influence industries ranging from cybersecurity and manufacturing to medicine, communications, logistics – even biology and chemistry are finding new life in quantum.

While many commercial applications remain in early development, Easton said many of the skills needed for future quantum-related jobs are already being taught through existing STEM programs.

“A lot of the fundamental skill sets people need to be in this industry are already being taught,” Easton said.

The report defines “quantum-relevant” credentials broadly – in terms that echo Easton’s belief in the demystification of the once secret field – including degrees and training programs connected to many STEM programs already functioning in the state.

Easton said Illinois universities and community colleges are increasingly building programs aimed at preparing students for jobs connected to quantum computing, sensing and advanced manufacturing. She pointed to initiatives at Illinois Wesleyan University, Chicago State University and City Colleges of Chicago as examples of schools expanding programs tied to the emerging field.

“How do you prepare a workforce for a technology that’s always evolving?” Easton asked. “The way that you do that is you make sure what you're teaching is broadly applicable, while still being relevant enough to be used in the field.”

Easton says the strategy right now at IQMP involves focusing on broadly applicable STEM education, while building pathways into future jobs tied to quantum technologies.

Easton also pointed to applications already moving beyond the research stage, including developments in quantum sensing and navigation systems.

She cited recent Boeing demonstrations involving navigation technology capable of operating without GPS signals. Researchers are also exploring applications in disease detection, pharmaceutical development and advanced computing.

Though quantum computing remains an emerging field, Easton said the science itself is more than a century old and has almost been waiting for our technology to catch up to its technological-implications.

“The theories of quantum mechanics and quantum physics are 101 years old,” Easton told NPR Illinois. “What is new is that since those foundational theories and principles were first documented in the last century, our technology has caught up such that we're able to put those theories into practice.”

In quantum mechanics, infinite possibilities exist before they are fully observed. In Illinois, leaders are betting the same may be true for the state’s future economy.

