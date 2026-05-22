State Week: Legislation moves forward as the session winds down

With a week left in the spring session, state lawmakers stayed busy in recent days moving legislation. From approving a ban on junk fees to advancing a controversial measure allowing minors to access birth control without parental involvement, the workload has picked up under the dome.

Our panel discusses those bills along with efforts to expand LIHEAP eligibility, helping homeless students and giving those called for jury duty some financial help.

We also get an update on efforts to keep the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WAND-TV reporter Mike Miletich.