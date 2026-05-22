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State Week: Legislation moves forward as the session winds down

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMike Miletich
Published May 22, 2026 at 1:19 PM CDT

With a week left in the spring session, state lawmakers stayed busy in recent days moving legislation. From approving a ban on junk fees to advancing a controversial measure allowing minors to access birth control without parental involvement, the workload has picked up under the dome.

Our panel discusses those bills along with efforts to expand LIHEAP eligibility, helping homeless students and giving those called for jury duty some financial help.

We also get an update on efforts to keep the Chicago Bears playing in Illinois.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WAND-TV reporter Mike Miletich.

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Government & Politics IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Mike Miletich
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