Springfield expansion of EV charging stations nears completion

Springfield’s City Water, Light and Power said 40 charge ports have been added at nine locations near shopping, tourism and business districts.

The project was made possible through a $629,000 Illinois Community Charging Program Grant awarded to CWLP. The program supports the installation of Level 2 charging stations across Springfield.

This project meets CWLP’s Smart City infrastructure goals, which include broader efforts to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across Springfield and to support clean energy.

CWLP EV Charging Stations

• University of Illinois at Springfield Lot I near TRAC (in operation)

• Parkway Pointe, 3400 block of Freedom Drive (in operation)

• W. Wabash Avenue and Drawbridge Road (in operation)

• W. Wabash Avenue and S. Park Avenue at Wabash Trail Parking (in operation)

• Municipal Center West, Monroe Street (in operation)

• BOS Center, Washington Street (pending construction completion)

• Lincoln Home National Historic Site, 7th & Edwards Streets (in operation)

• Y block, 4th & 5th Streets (3 of 4 in operation)

• Old State Capitol, 5th & Washington Streets (1 pending install, 1 pending meter)

