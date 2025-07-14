© 2025 NPR Illinois
CWLP hosting an open house Wednesday

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published July 14, 2025 at 10:28 AM CDT
Springfield’s City Water, Light and Power is inviting the public to an open house on Wednesday, July 16.

It’s from 4-6 p.m. at 1600 Groth St., which is the location of the Electric Shop.

Those attending can meet crews, see equipment and take bucket truck rides. Stations will also be set up to learn about jobs and career paths, plus program information on energy audits, efficiency and rebates will be shared.

This open house is part of a series of events hosted by City of Springfield departments to promote understanding of agency operations and services.
