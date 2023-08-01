Springfield moves forward on push for disaster aid following derecho

Since the destructive derecho that moved through the area June 29, Springfield leaders have discussed a request for federal disaster aid. Now, another step in that process is happening.

This week, the city is providing damage assessment details to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a joint preliminary damage assessment that began on July 31, 2023.

Springfield expects the storm response costs ran into the millions of dollars across various departments. The largest expenses are expected to come from City Water, Light and Power for restoring power and fixing damaged infrastructure. At one point, it was predicted that amount could top $20 million. The city said the second largest agency cost is anticipated from Public Works for emergency protective measures and clean-up.

“The City of Springfield is dedicated to fostering resilience and restoring our community,” said Mayor Misty Buscher. “As the joint preliminary damage assessment is underway, the City remains steadfast in its mission to provide the necessary support to residents and businesses in their time of need.”

According to the mayor's office, the joint preliminary damage assessment led by SBA, IEMA, and FEMA is a crucial endeavor that will help determine the extent of the devastation, assess the losses incurred by residents and businesses, and pave the way for federal assistance to aid in recovery and rebuilding efforts. Further information about the data provided to SBA, IEMA, and FEMA will be disclosed once the preliminary assessment concludes.

The storm, which included tornadoes, straight-line winds, hail and heavy rain, caused damage to homes and businesses and left over half of CWLP customers without power for multiple days.

For more updates and information regarding the damage assessment process, residents and business owners can visit the City's disaster relief page at https://www.springfield.il.us/Resources.aspx