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Open Financial Records

Reports and compliance:

NPR Illinois certifies it meets federal and state law on donor privacy and data security.

Compensation:
NPR Illinois is not required to file IRS form 990 and has no equal information to report.

Previous financial reports are available below and upon request at the station.

NPR Illinois is no longer required to expend resources to conduct an annual external audit with the federal funding rescission passed in 2025 and the subsequent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We continue to post unit level annual financial statements below. The University of Illinois System Annual Financial Statements and Reports include NPR Illinois data.

FY2025 WUIS WIPA Financial Statements.pdf
FY2024 WUIS WIPA Audited Financial Statements.pdf
2024 CPB AFR.pdf
FY2023 WUIS WIPA Audited Financial Statements.pdf
2023 CPB AFR.pdf
FY2022_WUIS_WIPA_Audited_Financial_Statements.pdf
2022_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2021_WUIS_WIPA_Audited_Financial_Statements.pdf
2021_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2020_WUIS_WIPA_Audited_Financial_Statements.pdf
2020_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2019_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.pdf
2019_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2018_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.pdf
2018_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2017_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.pdf
2017_CPB_AFR.pdf
fy2016_wuis_wipa_audit_financial_statements.pdf
2016_cpb_afr.pdf
FY2015_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.pdf
FY2014_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.PDF
2014_CPB_AFR.pdf
FY2013_WUIS_WIPA_Audit_Financial_Statements.PDF
2013_CPB_AFR.pdf