Open Financial Records

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Previous financial reports are available below and upon request at the station.

NPR Illinois is no longer required to expend resources to conduct an annual external audit with the federal funding rescission passed in 2025 and the subsequent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. We continue to post unit level annual financial statements below. The University of Illinois System Annual Financial Statements and Reports include NPR Illinois data.