UIS investigating criminal damage at a campus building

University of Illinois Springfield Police are investigating criminal damage to a campus building that occurred early Monday. Police said unknown individuals may have attempted to start an electrical fire inside the Public Affairs Center.

There is no description of suspects at this time and authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

The department said there is no immediate threat to the campus community. The Public Affairs Center, which houses offices, classrooms and the Performing Arts Center, has been undergoing a major plumbing renovation that has limited access to some areas.

Remain alert and report suspicious behavior immediately.

If you see something, say something.

Keep exits and corridors clear and do not block fire suppression equipment.

