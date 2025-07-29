UIS director featured as an expert on new network show

University of Illinois Springfield Center for Lincoln Studies Director Jacob Friefeld serves as an historical expert on the new HBO Max and Magnolia Network series “Back to the Frontier,” which immerses three modern-day families in the rugged realities of 1880s life without modern conveniences.

The show places the families in an environment without phones or electricity and challenges them to survive using 19th century methods. Friefeld appears on the program as a guide, providing context and insight into the historical homesteading experience.

“The production company was looking for a homesteading expert to advise on the show and they reached out based on my two books, ‘Homesteading the Plains’ and ‘The First Migrants,’ and asked if I’d be willing to discuss the show with them,” Friefeld said.

He initially expected only to serve as a behind-the-scenes consultant but was surprised when producers invited him to appear on screen and interact with the families.

“My role is essentially to be the families’ guide into the 1880s and help educate everyone about homesteading,” he said. “On the one hand, I’m a bit like a non-player character in a video game. I’m not participating in this homesteading experience, but I am giving the families useful information and items on their journey. On the other hand, I’m delivering context about the 1880s and homesteading that makes the show truly educational.”

Filming took place near Calgary, Canada, in terrain similar to what 19th century homesteaders encountered in Montana. The show blends educational and entertainment elements, inviting viewers to experience history as it was lived.

“I really loved every bit of the experience. Being on site while a television show is being filmed is very different from my everyday on campus,” Friefeld said. “I loved interacting with the families. I think they took this daunting experience in stride and had fun with it when they could.”

Friefeld said the series provides a unique way to help audiences connect with the past. He describes it as a living history show that balances entertainment with education.

“History can sometimes feel dry to people, and I think that’s because we sometimes forget that history happened in real places and was shaped by real people struggling with many of the same daily problems of humanity that we have today,” he said. “The show invites us to reflect on history as lived experience and challenges us to take the perspective of those who lived in the past.”

“Back to the Frontier” is now streaming on HBO Max and airing on Magnolia Network.