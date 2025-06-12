Great-grandson of Ida B. Wells to speak in Springfield

Dan Duster, the great-grandson of American civil rights activist Ida B. Wells, will appear in Springfield Tuesday, June 17. It will be held at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum at 212 N. Sixth St. at 6:30 p.m.

The University of Illinois Springfield Center for Lincoln Studies, in partnership with Juneteenth Inc. and the ALPLM is hosting the event.



Titled “Leading WELLS: Lessons in Courage and Leadership from Ida B. Wells,” Duster will highlight Wells’ 19th-century struggles and triumphs to inspire people to overcome obstacles and stand up against injustice in the workplace, schools and communities.

Duster has worked with community organizations, corporations and schools on restorative justice initiatives. He has collaborated with the National Governors Association and the Congressional Tri-Caucus and attended the White House signing of the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and available at go.uis.edu/Juneteenth. Reservations made for the originally scheduled speaker, Nikole Hannah-Jones, will be honored.