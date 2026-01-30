Statewide: When a college degree isn't enough

There was a time when having a college degree helped ensure those individuals could find jobs and keep them. But something is changing in the current workforce climate. A college degree, while still helpful, is no longer a guarantee for staying employed.

We discuss the situation on this week's episode of Statewide.

Courtesy U of I Press 1895 era bicyclists on Michigan Avenue in Chicago.

Also:

* Illinois was once a major exporter of bicycles. The boom and bust of the industry is outlined in a new book "A History of Bicycling in Illinois." We visit with the author.

* Rich Egger tells us about some of the changes in police squad cars through the years.

* Yvonne Boose takes us to a hair salon where customers find relaxation and peace.

* As part of a Capitol Cast, Peter Hancock of Capitol News Illinois has a conversation about a study on upward mobility in Illinois.